Zoom experienced a nationwide outage Monday morning, creating problems in area school districts that are using the software platform.

Zoom made this statement after the technical issues were resolved: "For those of you who experienced issues joining meetings and webinars this morning, we are so sorry for the disruption to your day. Everything should be working properly now, thanks for your patience! We're so sorry about the inconvenience.”

Zoom is a leading video and online chat services company through a cloud-based peer-to-peer software platform. Zoom is used for teleconferencing, telecommuting, distance education, and social relations.

Alton Superintendent Kristie Baumgartner said some of Alton’s classes were able to connect to Zoom, while some not.

“It was only a partial outage as far as the Alton School District was concerned,” she said. “We know others in the region suffered from the outage. Technology and the stability and consistency of technology are certainly the key during remote learning. Zoom has issued a statement that they believe the problem is now rectified, which is good.”

Edwardsville School District 7 released the following on its Facebook page Monday before the outage was resolved: "If your child has a Zoom meeting scheduled with their teacher today, please be advised that Zoom is currently experiencing a nationwide outage and therefore all Zoom accounts are down."

