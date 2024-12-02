



GRANITE CITY – The Illinois Department of Transportation on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, announced that lane restrictions will be encountered on westbound I-270 over the Mississippi River the following morning.

This is an update: On Tuesday, December 3, 2024, the right lane will be closed, and traffic will be reduced to one lane between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., weather permitting.

This is to allow IDOT crews to complete inspections scheduled for this structure.

All entrance and exit ramps will remain open.

