Update: Postponed to Dec. 3 Madison County: Lane Closure on Westbound I-270
GRANITE CITY – The Illinois Department of Transportation on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, announced that lane restrictions will be encountered on westbound I-270 over the Mississippi River the following morning.
This is an update: On Tuesday, December 3, 2024, the right lane will be closed, and traffic will be reduced to one lane between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., weather permitting.
This is to allow IDOT crews to complete inspections scheduled for this structure.
All entrance and exit ramps will remain open.
