EDWARDSVILLE – A section of Chapman Street between North Fillmore and Hickory streets will be closed beginning Monday morning, February 13, for sanitary sewer repairs in that area.

Chapman Street will be closed to thru traffic at North Fillmore Street, Leverette Lane and Hickory Streets while the work is underway. Residents within the affected area will have access to their homes.

The road will reopen as soon as the work is completed. The project is expected to wrap up within a couple of days, barring unexpected problems. This project originally was scheduled to take place earlier this month but had to be postponed.

The City appreciates the cooperation and patience of all residents and businesses during this closure. Please contact Public Works at (618) 692-7535 with any questions.

