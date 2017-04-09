ALTON - Alton's William “Bill” Diddlebock has been reported safe in Florida, Michael Haynes, the Alton Park and Recreation Director said Sunday afternoon.

“I just got off the phone from his daughter probably about 15 minutes ago and she said he was found in Florida somehow,” Haynes said. “He is not missing anymore. Right now, it is just speculation on why he might have gone there but it was out of character for him.

Article continues after sponsor message

“He was supposed to go golfing and to a trivia night last night and none of that happened because he disappeared without talking to anyone and caused concern about him. He has been around the community forever, first as a teacher and then this job with the park and recreation department. He has never done anything like this as far as I know. I am just happy to report he is OK. We were worried sick here for at least the last 12 to 15 hours. I know his family is working on getting him back to Alton sometime today.”

Haynes said Diddlebock was at work on Friday when he last saw him, working on baseball schedules and everything was fine from what he could tell.

Diddlebock is the Alton Recreation supervisor. He is the supervisor of Alton Park and Recreation youth sports for boys and girls

More like this: