ALTON - One is in custody and one is at large following the issuance of warrants by the Alton Police Department regarding a Monday morning stabbing at the Riverside Saloon on Broadway.

Angela Johnson, 28, of Bethalto has been charged with one count of aggravated battery and one count of mob action. She is currently being held in the Madison County Jail on a $100,000 bail. A warrant has been issued for Lance Perkinson, 32, of Brighton. He is being charged with one count of attempted murder in the first degree as well as three counts of aggravated battery.

Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons said Perkinson is not yet in police custody, but officers were working to apprehend him Wednesday morning.

The charges follow an incident which occurred around closing time Monday morning at the Riverside Saloon. Simmons said detectives were dispatched to the scene around 3 a.m. Monday after a man had been stabbed in an altercation. Simmons would not comment to the nature of the altercation or its causes.

The stabbing victim was sent to Alton Memorial Hospital. He was transferred to Barnes Jewish Hospital, where he still was Tuesday. He was in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, Simmons said. Simmons did not disclose the name of the victim at this time, citing one suspect is still at large.

