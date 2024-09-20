GODFREY – Engines 1412 and 1422 from the Godfrey Fire Protection District have responded to a motorcycle accident at the intersection of Godfrey Road and Lageman Lane.

Madison County Sheriff's Office Deputy Chief Marcos Pulido said later Friday morning, Sept. 20, 2024, that one person was in "critical condition" after the accident.

Pulido said the Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash that occurred in the southbound lanes of Godfrey Road and Lageman Road in Godfrey.

"The operator of the motorcycle was treated on scene by emergency personnel and subsequently flown to a St. Louis area hospital," Pulido added.

The incident occurred earlier today, prompting emergency crews to secure the scene and ensure the safety of those involved.

Authorities have advised the public to avoid the area as firefighters and emergency personnel work to manage the situation. The Godfrey Fire Protection District issued an alert requesting cooperation from the community during this time.

Further details about the accident and the condition of those involved have not yet been released.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.