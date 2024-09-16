ST. LOUIS COUNTY - This death has been ruled a homicide by the St. Louis County Medical Examiner. On Friday, September 13, 2024, a 15-year-old male suspect was arrested in St. Louis County. The suspect was remanded to the custody of St. Louis County Family Court for Murder in the Second Degree and Armed Criminal Action.

The deceased has been identified as Amorion Fuller, 16 years of age, of the 8600 block of Delmar Boulevard in St. Louis, Missouri 63132.

Initially, the St. Louis County police officers from the South County Precinct responded to a call for service for a shooting in the 300 block of Goetz Avenue. Officers located a teenage male suffering from an apparent gunshot injury. The male was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).