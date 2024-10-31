ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO. – A shooting in St. Louis County has left one man dead, identified as 92-year-old Robert Prewett of the 6900 Block of Parc Charlene Drive in Florissant, MO.

The incident occurred shortly before noon on the same day, prompting a response from the North County Precinct of the St. Louis County Police Department at 11:50 a.m.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear, and police have stated that the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities have indicated that further information will be released as it becomes available.

The St. Louis County Police Department is urging anyone with information about the shooting to contact them at 636-529-8210.

Individuals wishing to remain anonymous or seeking a potential reward can reach out to CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

