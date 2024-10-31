ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO. – A shooting in St. Louis County has left one man dead, identified as 92-year-old Robert Prewett of the 6900 Block of Parc Charlene Drive in Florissant, MO.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The incident occurred shortly before noon on the same day, prompting a response from the North County Precinct of the St. Louis County Police Department at 11:50 a.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear, and police have stated that the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities have indicated that further information will be released as it becomes available.

The St. Louis County Police Department is urging anyone with information about the shooting to contact them at 636-529-8210.

Individuals wishing to remain anonymous or seeking a potential reward can reach out to CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

More like this:

Homicide Occurs In 2500 Block of Saddle Ridge In St. Louis County
Mar 25, 2025
Triple Shooting in the 9400 Block of Duenke Drive in Bellefontaine Neighbors
Mar 28, 2025
Update: Victim Identified In Bellefontaine Neighbors Shooting In St. Louis County
Mar 2, 2025
Investigation Underway After Fatal East St. Louis Gas Station Shooting
Mar 7, 2025
Haine Announces 30-Year Prison Sentence For Defendant Convicted Of Alton Murder
Mar 19, 2025

 