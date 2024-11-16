Triple Shooting

ALTON — Three individuals were injured in a shooting incident late Friday night at a residence in the 1000 block of Tremont Street in Alton, prompting a multi-agency response from local law enforcement.

The Alton Police Department received reports of gunfire around 11:42 p.m. on Nov. 15, 2024. Upon arrival, officers confirmed that three subjects had sustained gunshot wounds while inside the home. The suspects had fled the scene prior to the police's arrival and have not yet been located.

Emergency medical personnel from the Alton Fire Department treated the injured individuals at the scene. Two of the victims were subsequently transported to local hospitals for further medical care, while the third was taken to a hospital in the St. Louis area. According to police, none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the residence was specifically targeted, suggesting that this was not a random act of violence. The investigation is ongoing and is being led by the Alton Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division.

Several area police agencies assisted in securing the scene, including the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, East Alton Police Department, Bethalto Police Department, Hartford Police Department, South Roxana Police Department, and Granite City Police Department. The Illinois State Police also played a role in securing and processing the scene.

The Alton Police Department has encouraged anyone with information related to the incident to contact their Criminal Investigations Division at 618-463-3505 ext. 634.

