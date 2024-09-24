GLEN CARBON – At 4:13 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, the Glen Carbon Police announced a missing man had been found and was safe. The police said at this time no other information will be released about the situation.

The Glen Carbon Police Department released information earlier in the day on Tuesday that a missing person was reported on September 23, 2024.

Officers responded to a call from the 300 Block of Glen Crossing Road where a woman reported that her husband, Scott E. Shaw, had left their residence on foot at approximately midnight and had not returned.

Scott E. Shaw, 34, was described as 6 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 240 pounds, with brown hair that is balding and brown eyes.

The police were initially uncertain about Shaw's intended destination.