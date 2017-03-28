ALTON - A 41-year-old Godfrey man who has not been identified was given several citations following a collision between his motorcycle and a pickup truck Sunday evening.

Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons said several witnesses told police the driver of the motorcycle was traveling recklessly eastbound on East Broadway Sunday evening. Witnesses told police the motorcyclist was "weaving through traffic" and traveling at an "excessive rate of speed" near the 1000 block of Broadway in Alton.

Article continues after sponsor message

The cycle's front tire hit the rear bumper of a pickup truck turning into Chubby's Bar and Grill, located at 1022 E. Broadway in Alton. Following the collision, Simmons said the motorcyclist fell to the pavement from the impact, causing "non-life-threatening injuries" to the cyclist.

After the collision, the driver of the motorcycle was sent to Alton Memorial Hospital for treatment for injuries to his legs and head. Simmons said the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and may have been traveling at a high rate of speed, according witnesses. He was then transported to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

As a result of the incident, the motorcyclist was charged with reckless driving, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and improper lane usage.

More like this: