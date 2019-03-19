SEE PRESS CONFERENCE VIDEO:

EDWARDSVILLE – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis released an update through Madison County Chief Deputy Sheriff Major Jeff Connor Monday stating no new updates were available at this time for the apparent double homicide of Michael and Dr. Lois Ladd.

Michael Ladd, 79, was a local contractor. He and his wife, Dr. Lois Ladd, 68, were found in what authorities are investigating as a double homicide in their home at the 800 block of Kansas Street in Edwardsville. While no updates are available at this time, the email to local media from Maj. Connor said they were following several leads from the community. The gruesome discovery was made by police when they were called to the scene for a wellness check.

“We have upwards of 30 investigators on the scene right now coordinating the efforts,” Connor said in previous releases.

“We are actively following up on multiple leads and we appreciate the support of the community,” Connor said in the Monday email.

Any further information will be given via email or a press conference, Connor said.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the Edwardsville Police Department at (618) 656-2131.

