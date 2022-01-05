SOUTH ROXANA – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) – Zone 6 was requested to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred Tuesday night in the 100 block of Rose St, South Roxana, Madison County.

At approximately 8:45 p.m. on Jan. 4, 2021, a suspect reportedly battered residents of a home in the 100 block of Rose St, South Roxana, during a domestic disturbance. The suspect then attempted to attack the initial responding officer, a Roxana Police Officer, with a knife, ISP said.

"The responding officer discharged their duty weapon striking the suspect," ISP said. "South Roxana officers arrived on scene and the suspect was taken into custody. The suspect was transported to a local trauma center for non-life-threatening injuries."

All criminal charges for this incident will be handled through the Madison County State’s Attorney Office.

ISP said the investigation is still active and ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

