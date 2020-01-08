GLEN CARBON - Glen Carbon Police Wednesday afternoon announced that a 31-year-old white male resident of Glen Carbon was struck by a motor vehicle near the 4200 block of Illinois Route 159 in Glen Carbon at approximately 8:20 p.m Tuesday.

"His identity is not being released at this time out of respect for his and his family’s privacy," Glen Carbon Police Department Lt. Wayne White, the patrol commander, said. "The pedestrian was transported to Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois, initially, then airlifted to Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri, for additional treatment. The medical condition of the pedestrian is unknown currently.

"The driver of the motor vehicle was located and interviewed by Glen Carbon investigators. The identity of the driver is not being released at this time as the investigation is still ongoing. Traffic crash reconstruction experts responded to the scene and are conducting a complete forensic analysis of the crash."

Lt. White said after the investigation, the Glen Carbon Police Department will coordinate with the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office to determine whether any charges will be filed.

No other information will be made available until the full investigation is completed.

