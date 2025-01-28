ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The deceased has been identified as Aubreeyonna Muex, 4 years of age, of the 10500 block of Castle Drive in St. Louis, Missouri 63136.

This was the previous report by St. Louis County Police about the child's death:

St. Louis County police officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for service for a shooting in the 10500 block of Castle Drive. Officers located a child suffering from an apparent gunshot injury. Officers rendered aid and transported the child to an area hospital where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.



Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

