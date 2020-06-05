EDWARDSVILLE - A missing woman and child in Edwardsville have been located and are safe, Edwardsville Police reported late Friday afternoon.

The Edwardsville Police Department placed a request on its Facebook page about 47 minutes before the woman and child were both found. The Edwardsville Police thanked the public for help in locating the missing adult and child.

This was the report from the Edwardsville Police:

"Renee Lampley is a 66-year-old black female 5’05” 120 pounds and she suffers from dementia. She was last seen driving in downtown Edwardsville in a red 2016 Toyota Corolla bearing Illinois license plate BX16932. She is with her 1-year-old grandchild Kamal."

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

