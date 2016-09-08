EAST ALTON - East Alton Police Detective Sgt. Christian Cranmer said no new leads have been found regarding an alleged abduction late Tuesday afternoon.

Cranmer said a witness reported a juvenile was forcefully abducted by a person in a white-paneled van with sliding side doors and double rear doors with newspapers covering the windows. The witness told police the child was a short male between age 13-14 with dark brown hair, which was described as long on top and short on the sides.

The witness told police the child was taken into the van by a short white male who yelled at the alleged victim twice before forcefully pulling him into the vehicle and driving away. The alleged incident was reported to occur at just after 5 p.m. Tuesday near Grand and Murray Streets in East Alton.



At this time, however, Cranmer said there is no victim. No missing children have been reported since the alleged abduction. East Alton Police contacted area schools Wednesday morning to see if any students had an unexplained absence, but to no avail. He also said surveillance equipment on nearby businesses were scanned by police for evidence, but found nothing of note to even prove the alleged event occurred.

The witness's testimony is not in question by police at this time, however. In an interview with Riverbender.com Wednesday morning, Cranmer said the witness seemed visibly traumatized by what he reported.

"He was visibly shaken," he said Wednesday. "The witness gave very good details and said he did not know the victim. He had all the indicators he witnessed something traumatic."

On Thursday morning, Cranmer said he could only speculate about the nature of what the witness may have seen.

"I'm not denying what the witness observed, but there's more to it than what we think," he said.

More leads were chased by police by Thursday morning, but none of them went anywhere, Cranmer said. He said nothing has changed in the investigation, and police were maintaining a "holding pattern" on the investigation.

While no victim has been named, and no evidence the alleged abduction occurred besides witness testimony has been found, Cranmer still described the situation as "scary."

In an interview yesterday, Cranmer said every second counts with child abduction cases. The lack of a victim in this alleged incident, however, makes Cranmer ponder other possibilities outside of the worst-case scenario of a "stranger danger" abduction.

"We get calls all the time for things described as big that are actually minor," Cranmer said. "We treat everything as big at first."

While Cranmer did not say an alleged victim did not exist, he said he is also investigating other possibilities besides an abduction. On Wednesday, he said the witness may have seen a child having a prank pulled on him by a friend, family member or even a parent.

Anyone who has any information on this case is asked to call the East Alton Police Department at (618) 259-6212. The East Alton Police will continue to allocate a large amount of their time and resources into this case until the matter is solved.

