Recent photo of Dracy "Clint" Pendleton wit ha shaved beard.DELWOOD – The Illinois State Police is providing the following updates concerning the ongoing search for Dracy “Clint” Pendleton in northern Pope County.

He was last seen Monday, May 10th at approximately 9:15 a.m. wearing a black shirt, camouflage pants, and boots. Pendelton has shaved his beard and trimmed his hair. An updated photo is attached.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

"We understand Mr. Pendelton has sustained a possible gunshot wound to his neck from the incident in Champaign County," the Illinois State Police said in a release. "He has also been reported as having a prior unrelated knee injury that would possibly cause him to walk with a limp.  

Article continues after sponsor message

"We want a peaceful resolution to this situation. We sincerely hope Mr. Pendelton turns himself in without incident."

Anyone with information is asked to immediately call the Illinois State Police, at 618-542-1483, or dial 911.

 

More like this:

2 days ago - Grafton Welcomes New Officer Daniel Meredith to Police Force, Swears In Interim Chief

Oct 29, 2024 - Jay Keeven Announces Endorsement from Madison County Sheriff Jeff Connor

Oct 15, 2024 - State House Candidate Keeven Knocks on 15,000 Doors, Listens To Voter Concerns

Oct 21, 2024 - Illinois State Police Mourns Line-of-Duty Death of Trooper Thompsen

Nov 14, 2024 - O’Fallon Police Department Honors Legacy of Community Leader William Kuzma, Jr.

 