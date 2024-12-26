COLLINSVILLE — The City of Collinsville's Water Department issued an updated boil order on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, for residents.

The updated boil order is as follows: "The City of Collinsville has issued a boil order for specific customers due to a water main repair. The order affects residents on St. Louis Road, including addresses 242, 247, 248, 263, 265, 300, 401, 405, 406, 411, and 500.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Effective immediately and lasting until further notice, the boil order advises residents to bring water intended for drinking or cooking to a full rolling boil for at least five minutes before use. Additionally, residents are instructed to turn off their ice makers and discard any ice produced during this time.

"For any questions regarding the boil order, residents can contact Troy Turner, Director of Public Works, at 618-346-5211 or Michael Crawford, Chief Operator, at 618-346-5219 ext. 3."

This notice was dated December 26, 2024.