Update: Caseyville Man Found Dead After Being Reported Missing on Tuesday Night
CASEYVILLE - A 30-year-old man who was reported missing Tuesday night was found dead Saturday.
Police said Marvin Parker was last seen entering a wooded area near Center Street Tuesday night.
Officers checked the surrounding area at the time and couldn't find Parker or any evidence.
Officers did another search on Saturday and found Parker dead near the same wooded area around 12:45 p.m.
The cause of death is still unclear. No other information was released.
Anyone with information should contact police at 618-344-2151 or 618-825-2681
