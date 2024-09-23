GOLDEN EAGLE — This is an update on a case that dates back to September 2023 in Calhoun County.

At 11:07 a.m. on Sept. 29, 2023, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a residential burglary at a residence on Quarry Court in Golden Eagle. The caller, who had returned home from work, reported that his house and several vehicles had been burglarized, and his black 2013 Cadillac Escalade had been stolen.

Chief Deputy Zach Hardin of the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office immediately responded to the scene and began processing evidence, leading the investigation to identify the suspect or suspects. During the investigation, deputies discovered that an additional residence on Quarry Rd. had also been burglarized.

Following an intensive investigation, a suspect was identified, and the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office sought warrants. On October 3, 2023, the Calhoun County State’s Attorney’s Office filed an eight-count information charging Kyle L. Hahler, 35, of Saint Louis, Missouri, with multiple offenses, including residential burglary, possession of stolen property, and theft ranging from $10,000 to $100,000.

The following day, the State’s Attorney’s Office filed an additional four-count information against Hahler, charging him with burglary, theft ranging from $500 to $10,000, criminal damage to property, and criminal trespass to a building.

Hahler was arrested by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department on November 7, 2023, for stealing a motor vehicle. He was incarcerated in the St. Louis County Jail until September 4, 2024, when he cleared his Missouri charges and waived extradition to return to Illinois.

On September 17, 2024, Hahler was transported to the Calhoun County Courthouse for his first appearance. The Honorable Judge Charles HW Burch denied pre-trial release, and Hahler is currently being held without bond at the Greene County Jail.

Hahler has an extensive criminal history that includes violent offenses, drug charges, and theft. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office expressed gratitude to local citizens and witnesses for their assistance in identifying the suspect and working with law enforcement to keep the community safe.

The Sheriff’s Office also reminded residents to lock their cars and homes to prevent future incidents. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.