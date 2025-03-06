WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Mike Bost (IL-12) continues to gather resumes, cover letters, and supporting documentation for applicants interested in serving as the next U.S. Attorney or U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Illinois. The Southern District encompasses 38 counties ranging from the Metro East region eastward to the Illinois-Indiana line and all points south.

Interested candidates who have yet to reply or yet to receive confirmation from Bost’s office are encouraged to contact Myles Nelson at (618) 622-0766 or myles.nelson@mail.house.gov to schedule an interview with the congressman.

