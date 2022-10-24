EDWARDSVILLE – The boil order that was issued Friday for sections of Edwardsville to the west of SIUE has been lifted. Residents can resume normal use of their water service. The boil order applied only to those properties using City water service to the west of Stadium Drive (west of SIUE).

Two nearby apartment complexes, Parc at 720 and the Reserve, also were included in this boil order, along with properties on Sand Road, the Lakeview Commerce Center and Gateway Commerce Center Drive east of Interstate 255. The boil order was a result of a brief power outage late Friday afternoon at a City water treatment plant and nearby areas. Operational changes and checks that were required because of the power outage may have caused some discoloration for areas not affected by the boil order.

On Saturday, Public Works employees flushed hydrants to address the issue. If you continue to experience cloudy or discolored water, please flush your water service line by turning on the cold water for up to 15 minutes or until it clears.

For questions, or if you continue to experience discoloration issues, please call the Public Works Office from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 618-692-7535. Thank you for your cooperation; we apologize for any inconvenience.

