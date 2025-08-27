SWANSEA/O'FALLON — Authorities continue to search for Bill Crispin, who went missing after walking eastbound on Frank Scott Parkway East on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. The last confirmed sighting of Crispin was near Old Collinsville Road, but his whereabouts remain unknown.

The Swansea Police Department, in collaboration with the O’Fallon Police Department and four other agencies, is urging residents in the area to review any security camera footage from 3:40 p.m. onward on that day. Officials specifically request that residents check cameras covering outbuildings, sheds, wooded areas, and other locations near Frank Scott Parkway East and Old Collinsville Road.

Crispin is described as a taller white male last seen wearing a light grey short-sleeve t-shirt, blue jeans, and a black hat.

Anyone with information or relevant video footage is asked to contact the Swansea Police Department at 618-233-8114. Video evidence can also be uploaded to the department’s website.

If you have any information, please call the Swansea Police Department at 618-233-8114, attach any video to this website: https://swanseapdil.evidence.com/.../public/billcrispin.

