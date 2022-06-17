ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons and St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson detectives are currently investigating a house fire/explosion which resulted in the death of one individual and injuries to 4 additional individuals. St. Louis County Police announced late Friday that an additional victim has been discovered at the scene who suffered fatal injuries. St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Detectives and ATF are continuing the investigation.

At 1:21 a.m. on June 17, 2022, St. Louis County police officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for service for a house fire in the 6600 block of Parker Road. Responding officers located a residential house fire and an individual just outside the residence deceased. That individual appeared to have injuries consistent with the fire. The age and gender of this individual are not known at this time. Four additional individuals were transported to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary investigation has witnesses reporting an explosion was heard at the time the fire ignited. The immediate surrounding area has been evacuated as a precaution.

The investigation is very active at this time. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

