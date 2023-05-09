ALTON - At 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 9, the Alton Police Department was made aware of a head-on traffic crash near the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and 10th Street.

Officers and members of the Alton Fire Department arrived on scene and discovered two vehicles that were involved in the crash. Preliminary investigation revealed that a gold 2003 Chevrolet S10 pickup was traveling northbound on MLK when it crossed over the center line and struck a white 2016 Nissan Rogue that was traveling southbound, Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said.

"Both vehicles sustained extensive damage," Chief Ford said. "The driver of the Nissan was transported to a local hospital and later to a St. Louis area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet was also transported to a local hospital by Alton Fire Department Ambulance for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The cause of the accident remains under investigation at this time."

