FOSTERBURG — Two crashes involving horses on Interstate 255 southbound near Fosterburg resulted in minor injuries to two individuals on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, according to the Illinois State Police. The horses involved in the crashes were fatally injured.

The first incident occurred at approximately 5:41 p.m. and then another shortly after. The first accident occurred when a Chevrolet Malibu swerved to avoid horses standing in the roadway, causing the vehicle to leave the road and travel down a ravine before striking a ditch. The 23-year-old female driver reported no injuries at the scene.

Shortly thereafter, a Chevrolet Traverse, driven by a 69-year-old male from Norfolk, Neb., collided with the same horses. This vehicle also left the roadway, traveling down a ravine and hitting a ditch. The driver and a 62-year-old female passenger, also from Norfolk, were transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

The southbound lanes of Interstate 255 were reopened at approximately 7 p.m. Thursday following the incidents.

There is no further information available at this time.

