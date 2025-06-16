Upcoming Troy-Maryville-St. Jacob-Marine Events Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. TROY - Upcoming Troy-Maryville-St. Jacob-Marine events coming up over the next two weeks. June 18th – Business Before Breakfast at Brightly Senior Living, 8:30 AM – 10:00 AM Speaker: Michael Monken & Laura Griffith, New Adventure Web Design & Digital Marketing

Topic: How to Use Google Business Profiles to Get More Customers

Click Here to Register!

Great opportunity to meet with DCEO to discuss any possible grants or incentive programs for your business. You may be surprised by the amount of monies available to businesses. June 25th - Lunch & Learn at the Holiday Inn Express, 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM Speaker: Garon Cooper, Chatly Topic: AI Isn't The Future. It's The NOW! How Small Businesses Can Leverage New Tools To Compete Like The Big Guys Attendees Supply Own Lunch Click Here to Register!