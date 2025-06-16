Upcoming Troy-Maryville-St. Jacob-Marine Events
Emily Gretak
June 16, 2025 1:38 PM June 16, 2025 1:40 PM
Listen to the story
TROY - Upcoming Troy-Maryville-St. Jacob-Marine events coming up over the next two weeks.
June 18th – Business Before Breakfast at Brightly Senior Living, 8:30 AM – 10:00 AM
- Speaker: Michael Monken & Laura Griffith, New Adventure Web Design & Digital Marketing
- Topic: How to Use Google Business Profiles to Get More Customers
- Click Here to Register!
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Article continues after sponsor message
June 24th
- Individual meeting with Department of Commerce & Economic Development
- Great opportunity to meet with DCEO to discuss any possible grants or incentive programs for your business. You may be surprised by the amount of monies available to businesses.
June 25th - Lunch & Learn at the Holiday Inn Express, 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
- Speaker: Garon Cooper, Chatly
- Topic: AI Isn’t The Future. It’s The NOW! How Small Businesses Can Leverage New Tools To Compete Like The Big Guys
- Attendees Supply Own Lunch