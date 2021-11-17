GODFREY - Godfrey officials advising residents that Union Pacific Railroad will be temporarily closing the Alby Street crossing this Sunday (near Humbert Road) for routine maintenance and repairs.

Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick & Public Safety Administrator Chris Sichra are advising local residents and motorists to prepare and pre-plan for temporary detours next Sunday night due to the fact the Union Pacific Railroad will be temporarily closing the Alby Street railroad crossing overnight for routine maintenance/repair work. Work shall begin Sunday night, November 21st starting at 7:00 PM and will re-open on Monday morning, November 22nd around 7:00 AM

Sichra states that local first responder agencies and mutual aid companies (Fire, Police, EMS), as well as local utility companies, have already been notified of the upcoming temporary closure so that they can adjust their response routes accordingly.

Residents and motorists should also pre-plan to consider alternate routes to navigate the affected area during the temporary shutdown.

For any community concerns or complaints, regarding the closure, requests can be sent to: Cal Saunders, advance work zone services - Union Pacific Railroad (918) 680-1022

