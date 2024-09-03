



EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville invites prospective students to learn more about its opportunities in the Schools of Nursing, Pharmacy and Engineering at its upcoming fall Explore Days.

Explore Days allow students and their families to interact directly with faculty, staff and current students as they learn more about an academic area of interest and the benefits of earning a degree in nursing, pharmacy or engineering from SIUE.

SIUE Explore Days include:

School of Nursing: Saturday, Sept. 14

School of Pharmacy: Saturday, Oct. 12

School of Engineering: Saturday, Nov. 9

“Explore Nursing Day is a great opportunity to discover what SIUE and the School of Nursing has to offer,” said Danielle Allen, EdD, director of Student Services. “Students will be able to tour our simulated nursing lab and the new WE CARE Clinic REACH mobile health unit. Also, they will hear from staff, current students and faculty and gain insight into our academic programs and nursing specializations.”

Jessica Kerr, PharmD, associate dean of Professional Student Affairs and professor in the Department of Pharmacy Practice, hopes that Explore Pharmacy Day guests will leave with a greater understanding of the pharmacy curriculum. “By collaborating with medical teams, pharmacists and pharmacy students provide advanced care to patients across all populations, ensuring comprehensive and effective treatment,” said Kerr. “We want all SIUE students to be able to envision their place in the medical field.”

In addition to a tour of their current facilities, attendees of the Explore Nursing and Explore Pharmacy Days will learn about the new multidisciplinary Health Sciences Complex, scheduled for completion in fall 2025.

According to Chris Gordon, PhD, associate dean of the School of Engineering, Explore Engineering Day is a highlight for current students, faculty and staff alike.

"We look forward to welcoming prospective students to our community and sharing our excitement about the opportunities within the School of Engineering,” said Gordon. “We offer excellent student support, a hands-on learning environment, numerous experiential opportunities, and direct interactions with industry partners that help to enrich the student experience.”

Registration for an upcoming Explore Day is required. For additional questions or to schedule a campus visit, contact the Office of Admissions at visitsiue@siue.edu or call 618-650-3705.

