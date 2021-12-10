LANE RESTRICTIONS FOR THE WEEK OF DECEMBER 13, 2021

Motorists should be aware of the following ongoing closures:



BOND COUNTY

• No lane restrictions at this time.

CLINTON COUNTY

• Construction of a research & certification track along US 50 near Trenton. The purpose of this track is to certify, validate, and calibrate the Department and contractor equipment which will aid in the construction of smoother, safer, and structurally sound roads. This work is expected to be completed by Spring 2022. (PAG)

GREENE COUNTY

• No lane restrictions at this time.

JERSEY COUNTY

• US 67 just south of Delhi at the current 4-lane to 2-lane transition will begin a traffic staging change beginning on Monday, April 12, 2021, weather permitting. The new configuration will have northbound traffic merging with southbound traffic sooner than the current traffic pattern. This new traffic pattern will continue for several months and it allows the contractor to connect the new pavement to the current pavement with minimal impact to the motoring public. (JA)

• Intermittent lane restrictions will begin on IL 16 between Grange Hall Rd. and the Macoupin Co. Line on Thursday, August 19, 2021, weather permitting. Two-way traffic will be maintained by the use of flaggers. These restrictions are needed to place a new asphalt surface and the work is expected to be completed by mid-November. (JA)

MADISON COUNTY

• Intermittent lane restrictions will be encountered at the intersection of E. Broadway/Broadway Connector (IL 140) and Monument Avenue in Madison County on the southeast quadrant of the intersection to one lane during daytime hours only on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, weather permitting. These lane closures are necessary for geotechnical investigations. (Materials)

MADISON/JERSEY COUNTIES

• No restrictions at this time.

MARION COUNTY

• No Restrictions at this time.

Article continues after sponsor message

MONROE COUNTY

• No Restrictions at this time.

RANDOLPH COUNTY

• IL Rt 150 from IL Rt 4 west of Steeleville to the Perry County line will be restricted to one lane beginning Monday, October 18, 2021, weather permitting. This work is necessary to complete pavement repairs and will take place daily between the hours of 7:00 AM and 7:00 PM. Traffic in each direction will be maintained using flaggers and all work is expected to be completed by the end of December 2021. (JGG)

• IL Rt 3 from IL Rt 150 to 1 mile south of Pleasant Hill Road and IL Rt 150 from IL Rt 3 to Murphysboro will be restricted to one lane beginning Monday, November 1, 2021, weather permitting. This work is necessary to complete pavement repairs and will take place daily between the hours of 6:00 AM and 7:00 PM. Traffic in each direction will be maintained using flaggers and all work is expected to be completed by the end of December 2021. (JGG)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

• IL Rt 3 from north of Monsanto Avenue to Ruby Street in Cahokia will be restricted to one lane in each direction beginning Monday, August 23, 2021, weather permitting. This work will take place daily in each direction. Route 3 Northbound will have no restrictions between the hours of 6:00 am-9:00 am. There will be no Southbound restrictions between the hours of 3:00 pm and 6:00 pm. Traffic in each direction will be maintained using flaggers and arrow boards. This work is necessary to complete pavement repairs and is expected to be completed by the Summer of 2022. (JGG)

• IL 15 from 1st Street in Fayetteville to 0.1 miles west of Bluebird Lane in St. Clair county will be intermittently restricted to one lane beginning on Monday, August 2, 2021, weather permitting. This work will take place daily between the hours of 7 AM and 7 PM. Traffic in each direction will be maintained using flaggers. This work is necessary to complete pavement repairs, ADA improvements, and asphalt resurfacing and is expected to be completed by the end of December 2021 (JGG)

• Eastbound I-55/70 between Exchange Avenue and the I-55/70/64 Split will be restricted to one lane beginning Monday, October 25, 2021 weather permitting. This work will take place daily between 6 am and 3 pm. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers and arrow boards. This work is necessary to complete pavement and pump repairs and is expected to be completed by December 15, 2021. (JGG)

• I-55/70 between Illinois Route 111 and the I-55/70/64 Split will be restricted to one lane in each direction beginning Sunday, October 17, 2021 weather permitting. This work will take place nightly between 8 pm and 6 am. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers and arrow boards. This work is necessary to complete pavement repairs and is expected to be completed by late November 2021. (JGG)

ST. CLAIR & MONROE COUNTY

• No Restrictions at this time.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

• No reported closures at this time.

GREENE & CALHOUN COUNTIES

• No reported closures at this time.

Complete press releases for IDOT are available at http://www.idot.illinois.gov/about-idot/stayconnected/news-releases/Construction/releases.

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.

More like this: