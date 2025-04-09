JERSEYVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation is hosting 18 workshops throughout the state to help local governments and communities learn about and apply for funding opportunities. The Special Programs Assistance Conferences are designed to help potential grantees take part in the department’s Economic Development Program, Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program and Safe Routes to School Program.

“Thanks to Gov. Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois capital program, there is more opportunity than ever for our local partners to work with us to accomplish projects that improve mobility, safety and quality of life in their communities,” said Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Gia Biagi. “These workshops are a one-stop shop to learn about some of our more popular programs, as well as to get help tapping into the tools and resources that can make a positive impact in cities, towns and neighborhoods across Illinois."

Article continues after sponsor message

The events are geared to help local stakeholders understand competitive funding programs offered by IDOT, identify projects they can submit for consideration and provide instruction on how to craft applications.

Each conference will take place over two days led by IDOT staff, with group presentations the morning of the first day, followed by one-on-one appointments and networking opportunities the afternoon of the first day and all of the second day. They will be held on the following dates and locations:

April 14-15: Harry R. Hanley Building, 2300 S. Dirksen Parkway, Springfield

April 21-22: Quincy Library, 526 Jersey St., Quincy

April 24-25: Jerseyville Feyerabend Building, 201 E. Spruce St., Jerseyville

April 28-29: Shawnee Community College, 8364 Shawnee College Road, Grand Chain

April 30-May 1: Greater Egypt Regional Planning and Development Commission, 3117 Civic Circle Blvd., Suite A, Marion

May 5-6: Tuscola Community Building, 122 W. North Central Ave., Tuscola

May 7-8: Mascoutah Agriculture Building, 905 Park Drive, Mascoutah

May 12-13: Olney Public Library, 400 W. Main St., Olney

May 15-16: Shelbyville City Building, 170 E. Main St., Shelbyville

May 20-21: Macomb Public Transportation Department, 701 E. Pierce St., Macomb

May 22-23: Peoria Public Library North Branch, 3001 W. Grand Parkway, Peoria

May 28-29: IDOT District 3, 700 E. Norris Drive, Ottawa

June 3-4: Kankakee Community College, 100 College Drive, Kankakee

June 5-6: IDOT District 1, 201 W. Center Court, Schaumburg

June 10-11: Hillside Village Hall, 425 Hillside Ave., Hillside

June 12-13: McHenry County Administration Building, Rooms A and B, 667 Ware Road, Woodstock

June 17-18: Dixon High School, 300 Lincoln Statue Drive, Dixon

June 23-24: Matteson Village Hall, 20642 Matteson Ave., Matteson

Registration information and times for each session are available here.

For more information on the funding opportunities available, visit the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program, Safe Routes to School Program and Economic Development Program pages on idot.illinois.gov.

More like this: