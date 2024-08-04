EDWARDSVILLE - Unseeded Gavin Young, from the University of Michigan and Apple Valley, Minn., rode three service breaks, including the opening game of the match, to take a 6-4, 6-3 win over Kyle Kang, of Pleasanton, Calif., and Stanford University, to win the singles championship of the $25,000 Edwardsville Futures tennis tournament, presented by The EGHM Foundation, Sunday morning at the Edwardsville Tennis Center.The match began early on Sunday morning, and conditions were rather warm and slightly humid, although a cooling breeze blew through from time to time, but it didn't defer the finalists, as they played top-notch tennis throughout the match. Young go the service breaks he needed at opportune times to take the match and his first-ever Futures championship.

It was the final day of another successful tournament, which was greatly attended and supported by the fans, community, and volunteers. As usual, it took much work to get things done, and the organization did it again in grand style.

"I'm proud, I'm happy, I'm tired," Futures Tournament Director Dave Lipe said. I'm like everybody else, I'm like the players, I'm like the officials, I'm like our staff. It's been exhilarating, it's been thrilling, it's been fun. It's been gratifying to see the fans here enjoying the work of the players, it's been fun to see the players acknowledging the energy of the fans, and the professionalism of the event.

"So, big thanks to all of our sponsors, and our presenting benefactor, The EGHM Foundation, big thanks to (Edwardsville School) District 7, the City of Edwardsville. Martha Gregg, our supervisor from the USTA and the Pro Circuit, and then, of course, all the officials, all the ball kids. Just a fantastic week. Everybody associated with District 7, from our building and grounds supervisor, Josh Ferry, to our head custodian, Miss Tiffany. It's been a real team effort, on behalf of the school district, and our team here."

It's a very hard task to put the tournament on, and it's very gratifying, indeed, to see the results and how things turned out in the end.

"Yeah, it's great," Lipe said. "It's a fortnight. It's two weeks of work, starting with our Pro Wildcard Challenge, presented by the Gori Law Firm, going into today. It started last Tuesday, so it's two weeks. Really, for me, it's nine months a year, especially, it gets more intensive, as we get closer to the actual event. But it's a lot of 15-hour days, getting ready for this. It's a lot of afternoons spent in this office, it's a lot of collaboration. But I think it's a win for the community, for the school district, for the Pro Circuit, for the kids. We had great community involvement this year, starting with Kids Night, Mitch-n-Friends, Diversity Day, Fan Appreciation Day. We have a lot going on, a lot of plate-spinning, even with this event. Every year, we get a little bit better, and we're already looking forward to year number 14."

There are always changes to a successful event such as the Futures, and this year was no exception, with a heavier schedule of night matches, which won the approval of both players and fans.

"I think probably the biggest change this year was the increased number of night matches," Lipe said. "Increasing the number of night matches, and the emphasis in terms of marketing on those night matches was definitely a shift in our focus this year. But I think that, again, was a win-win, because the players loved it, the fans loved it It makes the days longer for our staff, because we're showing up at, a lot of times, seven o'clock in the morning, and then working until we get stopped, around one o'clock or 11 o'clock, and then coming back at night, until six, and sometimes, we don't leave until 10.

"So those are really long days, but when it's this hot in the middle of the day, we have to do what's in the best interests, especially in the best health interests of the players. And so, with that in mind, we had to delay matches until the evening, but I think fans loved that change, and the players loved it too."

Fans and players can look forward to an increased number of night matches for the 2025 edition of the tournament next summer.

"That is correct," Lipe said. "We continue to focus on night matches, and have night matches. And if you're gonna have a tournament in late July and early August in Edwardsville, it's going to be hot. And playing in the evening is a great way to keep the players healthy, and bring the fans out. And our lights are fantastic; we made an upgrade in those this year, again. So again, no players balked at the notion of playing under the lights. So we will continue to emphasize those, and enjoy them, and I think our fans will, too."

Looking back at the week that was, it was another successful tournament, and the increased overall number of entries point to the tournament's growing popularity as the only professional tennis tournament that's played in the St. Louis area.

"Yes, it was a fantastic week," Lipe said enthusiastically. "It was a great week, it was a busy week."

The match started out in Young's favor, as he broke Kang's service in the opening game, then held his on service to take a quick 2-0 lead in the opening set. The two players continued to trade game wins, as effective serving and a good ground attack benefitted Young. Kang continued to hold his own, and took the matches first deuce game to trail 5-4. Young however converted a great passing shot to go to triple set point, and after Kang took the next two points, a brilliant overhand smash by Young gave him the game and the first set 6-4.

In the second set, Kang held service to take a 1-0 lead, but Young fought through three deuces to take the next game and tie the set 1-1. The players traded service hold to tie the set 2-2, but Young got the break he needed to go up another service break on Kang at 3-2, then held his own serve to go up 4-2, when a Kang shot hit off the tape at the top of the net and fell back into his own court. After Kang cut the deficit to 4-3, Young closed out the match by holding his service, then breaking Kang again, going to triple match point. Kang hit the line on the next point to get to 15-40, then hit a strong passing shot to go to 30-40, but on the next point, hit the tape with another shot, seeing the ball fall out, giving Young the point, game, set, and match 6-3.

The win is the first-ever Futures event for Young, who has one year left at Michigan, while Kang will return to Stanford for his junior season this coming springDan Brannan also contributed to this story.