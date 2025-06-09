LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky has released its Dean's List for the Spring 2025 semester. A total of 9,785 students were recognized for their outstanding academic performance, including the following local students:

Jerseyville:

Chloe Chastain

Article continues after sponsor message

Edwardsville:

Nevaeh Kiley

Margaret G. Terry

To make a Dean’s List in one of the UK colleges, a student must earn a grade-point average of 3.6 or higher and must have earned 12 credits or more in that semester, excluding credits earned in pass-fail classes. Some UK colleges require a 3.5 GPA to make the Dean’s List.

The full Dean's List can be accessed by visiting: https://provost.uky.edu/deans-list.

More like this: