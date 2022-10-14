University Of Illinois Foundation Releases Annual Financial And Endowment Report

URBANA, IL. — For the fifth consecutive year, the

?utm_source=riverbender&utm_medium=article_link" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">University of Illinois Foundation reports new business topping $400 million. That figure and other Fiscal Year 2022 data from the Foundation and the University of Illinois System were announced today at the Article continues after sponsor message

?utm_source=riverbender&utm_medium=article_link">87th Annual Business Meeting of the University of Illinois Foundation, an event that shares and celebrates the impact of private support for the U of I System.

The Foundation posted $371.5 million for cash* gifts and $467.7 million for new business** in FY22—the fifth year running new business exceeded $400 million. This year’s new business figure is the second highest in history, second only to 2018 which recorded $498.5 million. Alumni and friends contributed $257.5 million of the new business total, illustrating their continued commitment and unwavering support for the University of Illinois.

The largest percentage of cash gifts reported in FY22—74 percent or $275 million—was designated by donors as current-use funds. These funds can make an impact almost immediately in the area of the donor’s choosing such as research, facilities, student support, academic programs, public service, or faculty support. Endowed funds, annuities, and life income funds combined for the remaining 26 percent of the cash total.

“Our donors’ belief in the power of our altogether extraordinary university system to transform lives and serve society,” said Timothy L. Killeen, president of the U of I System. “Our excellence and impact in research, education, and economic development across the state, the nation, and the world continues to grow because of it.”

UIF President/CEO James H. Moore, Jr. said the network of more than 800,000 University of Illinois alumni and friends is incredibly powerful. “Our alumni and friends contribute significantly and annually to the success of our universities in Urbana-Champaign, Chicago, and Springfield. Their kind and generous support of education helps the University of Illinois go beyond extraordinary today, tomorrow, and long into the future.”

As of June 30, 2022, the University of Illinois Foundation active endowment value was reported as $2.51 billion. The FY22 preliminary return for the Foundation’s endowment portfolio was reported as negative 7.9 percent. The top performing asset class was private equity which shows a preliminary return of 20.1 percent and outperformed the policy benchmark return of 11.6 percent. Values and returns for the UI/UIF combined active endowment are being finalized and will be released by the end of the calendar year.

The Foundation's FY22 annual report, to be released before the end of the calendar year, will include a report on the state of the endowment, more detail on the financials, and closing totals for the fundraising initiatives With Illinois: the Campaign for the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, IGNITE: the Campaign for the University of Illinois Chicago, and Reaching Stellar: the Campaign for University of Illinois Springfield.

