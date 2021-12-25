COLLINSVILLE - The U of I Extension Office is pleased to announce that the University of Illinois Extension’s Small Farms Winter Webinar Series is back for 2022.

Hosted by the Local Foods and Small Farms Team, this free weekly Zoom series covers topics relevant for new and established farmers throughout Illinois. Each week, a topic will be presented that will help you adopt new practices, start growing a new crop, get started in livestock, and find out about impactful University of Illinois research. Presenters include University of Illinois Extension educators and specialists, experienced farmers, and Illinois agricultural groups.

They invite you to register for the entire series or pick-and-choose which ones you’d like to attend. Each week, a new presenter will cover a topic on Thursdays from 12-1 PM CST starting January 20, 2022. You will receive a unique Zoom link for that week’s presentation. Each presentation will be recorded, and you will receive this archived version on our YouTube channel. Handouts from presenters may be available.

If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, contact Grant McCarty, gmccarty@illinois.edu. Register online for these free webinars at: https://web.extension.illinois.edu/registration/?RegistrationID=24733

Practical Agroforestry for Illinois Small Farms

January 20 | Noon

This webinar will focus on agroforestry practices that are perfectly suited for small, diversified farms across Illinois. Using real-world examples from working farms, we’ll cover the dos and don’ts of how to incorporate trees and perennials onto your landscape for conservation, profit, and beauty through multi-functional windbreaks, hedgerows, alley cropping, and riparian buffers. Savanna Institute and Canopy Farm Management staff will also provide opportunities for technical advising, resource connection, and implementation options for farmers and landowners. Kaitie Adams, Illinois Community Agroforestry; Sven Pihl, Illinois Agroforestry Technical Service Provide, Savanna Institute; and Eric Wolske, Lead Field Technician, Canopy Farm Management

Using ground covers and reduced tillage can decrease reliance on chemical inputs in vegetable production. This talk covers some regenerative agriculture techniques and preliminary results from a field study in tomatoes.Kacie Athey.

Learn more about commercial pumpkin production from variety selection through all of the production practices needed to maximize crop production and quality of this staple fall crop. Whether an experienced or new grower, this webinar will ensure you are “patch-ready” this growing season. Nathan Johanning

The 2022 Home to Market Law is a game changer for cottage food producers. Learn what changes were made to the original Cottage Food Law and what it means for producers. Mary Liz Wright

Learn about the largest native North American fruit that is currently enjoying a renaissance due to its fantastic tropical fruit taste. Discover the new improved varieties of pawpaw, how and where it grows best, its pests and, of course, the fruit. In addition, the issues of this fruit will be reviewed: its pollination, fruit shelf life, and processing. Pawpaw is a wonderful fruit that you might want to consider adding to your small farm. Doug Gucker

High tunnel systems allow growers to provide markets with fresh, locally grown products for a larger part of the year. During this presentation, research results will be shared on the utilization of high tunnels to maximize winter vegetable production. This project evaluated different cultural growing techniques, including planting date, black plastic mulch, and row cover for carrots, lettuce, spinach, and kale within a high tunnel at the Dixon Springs Agricultural Center in southern Illinois. Winter production can be a great avenue to diversify farm operations, increase income opportunities, and provide more local, Illinois-grown crops into the marketplace. Bronwyn Aly

Learn the basics of vermicomposting, including soil health, building indoor and outdoor vermicompost bins, care for red wriggler worms, and bin maintenance. Crystal Stevens

Information to come soon. Michael Hatfield

Whether you are looking to raise your own meat or diversify your farming income, pigs can be a great way to get started raising livestock. Swine have a fairly low purchase cost, provide quick return on investment, and require limited equipment to get started. Learn the basics of swine care including selection of animals, nutrition, and fencing. Katie Bell

Wine vs table? Cordon vs Cane? Growing grapes can be intimidating. Since the plant can live for decades, early decisions will ensure you have greater success for years to come. This webinar will provide you with an introduction of the opportunities that await and the challenge you might face in grape production. Varieties, setup, disease management, and pruning will also be discussed.

