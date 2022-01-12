ST. LOUIS - UnitedHealthcare will host a virtual job fair to fill 95 full-time, healthcare sales representative positions based in the St. Louis area. The job openings are in

UnitedHealthcare’s Medicare line of business.



The virtual job fair will take place on Thursday, Jan. 13 from noon to 3 p.m. Interested

candidates are encouraged to visit the link below to learn more about the openings before the job fair. The intent of the virtual job fair is to chat live with recruiters and to ask questions about the position, our company or recruitment process, as well as apply.



The UnitedHealth Group family of businesses is committed to hiring military veterans. In partnership with 100,000 Jobs Mission, a public-private partnership among major U.S. corporations to hire veterans who have served the nation, UnitedHealth Group

encourages military veterans who are interested in a position to apply. UnitedHealth

Group has been named the world’s most admired company in the Healthcare: Insurance and Managed Care sector for nine consecutive years by Fortune.



WHEN:Thursday, January 13, 2022



Noon – 3 p.m. CT



WHERE:Virtual job fair



https://uhg.hr/Jan2022M&RSalesVirtualJobF

