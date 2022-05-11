EAST ALTON — More than 140 women and men came together on Thursday evening to celebrate United Way’s Southwest Illinois Division’s sixth annual Power of the Purse, raising $16,058 to help local people. Since its inception in 2015, the Power of the Purse has raised over $100,000 to support 162 local health and human service agencies serving the St. Louis region.

Held at the Lewis and Clark Community College – N.O. Nelson Campus, this year’s Power of the Purse included both silent and live auctions featuring handbags, scarves, jewelry, and accessories.

“We were thrilled to once again bring the community together and host the Power of the Purse after having to postpone it the past two years,” said Maura Wuellner, director of United Way of Greater St. Louis – Southwest Illinois Division. “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who participated, purchased a ticket or item, to our sponsors and our volunteer planning committee for their strong support and in making it possible to bring this event back.”

This year’s event sponsors included The Gori Law Firm; 1st MidAmerica Credit Union; Busey Bank; Cope Plastics; Goldenberg Heller & Antognoli, PC; and Phillips 66.

United Way of Greater St. Louis’ Southwest Illinois Division and its partner agencies help 200,000 people each year in Madison, Macoupin, Greene, Jersey, and Calhoun counties.

About United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way of Greater St. Louis mobilizes the community with one goal in mind — helping people live their best possible lives. United Way helps one in three people in our 16-county region in Missouri and Illinois by supporting the foundation for a good quality of life through basic needs, education, financial stability, health, and strong communities. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit www.HelpingPeople.org.

