Our Daily Show Interview! United Way- Campaign Starts Tuesday!

SAINT LOUIS - United Way of Greater St. Louis will kick off their annual fundraising campaign at a Cardinals game next week.

On Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025, the St. Louis Cardinals will host “United Way Night” at Busch Stadium. A portion of ticket sales will go back to United Way and their efforts to support 16 counties in Illinois and Missouri. The fundraising campaign will continue through the end of the year.

“United Way is for everybody, and it impacts everybody,” said Stephanie with United Way. “Our mission at United Way is to help every single person in our 16-county footprint live their best life, whatever we can do.”

Stephanie explained that United Way started 103 years ago when a group of people decided they wanted to help the community by supporting existing nonprofits. To this day, United Way of Greater St. Louis works with over 160 nonprofits in the Greater St. Louis region.

The money they raise during their fundraising campaign will be distributed to these nonprofits through initiatives like Community Christmas and other similar programs. Locally, United Way works with the Alton Boys and Girls Club, Riverbend Family Ministries, the Alton YWCA, and many other organizations.

To give an example of United Way’s scope, Stephanie brought up the May 16, 2025, tornado that ripped through St. Louis. The organization was “one of the first down on the scene,” she said, working with other organizations to support people who had been affected.

Additionally, United Way has a 211 helpline, which allows them to connect people with a variety of resources. Whether you need housing, food, storm relief, or something else, United Way can identify organizations that can help you.

“When you call 211, you're going to get a 211 navigator. They’re first going to ask you some questions, figure out what the need is, and help get you connected to someone that can help you,” Stephanie explained. “It’s comforting to know that that is there, and that, again, is for everybody. From someone that’s suffered through a tornado, someone who has a gambling addiction, it’s for everybody.”

As the fundraising campaign kicks off, Stephanie urges the community to “get involved,” whether that’s through volunteering, donating, or running a United Way campaign at your own organization or business. She emphasized that United Way can only do their work with the community’s support, and their goal is to return that support and help the community in any way they can.

“A donation of support to United Way helps keep 160 nonprofits in our footprint doing what they do best: supporting the community,” she said. “We’d love to have you be a part of our initiative.”

To learn more about United Way of Greater St. Louis, including how to support them, visit their official website at HelpingPeople.org.

