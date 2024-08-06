Our Daily Show Interview! The Power of the Purse Coming Up on August 22nd!

EDWARDSVILLE - United Way of Greater St. Louis will once again host its Power of the Purse fundraiser to raise money for local families and individuals in need.

On Aug. 22, 2024, community members can enjoy a silent auction, a live auction, live music and food from Bella Milano at the Power of the Purse fundraiser. Located in the Leclaire Room of the Lewis and Clark Community College N.O. Nelson Campus in Edwardsville, the event will raise funds for 118 organizations located in nine counties across Illinois.

“When our agencies are reaching out and we can help, it’s just a blessing to know that we’re making a real difference in our community,” said Debra Pitts, civic leader with the Auxiliary Board of the Illinois Region North. “The Power of the Purse is awesome. We get to have accessories, purses, see people, eat good food from Bella Milano. But the bottom line is, it’s a fundraiser, we raise money, and it all goes back to the community.”

Tickets to the event cost $35. The silent auction opens online on Aug. 19, 2024. People can begin bidding on purses and jewelry accessories that day. All bidding ends at the live event on Aug. 22, when winners will be announced.

There are also a few raffles available. One raffle winner will receive a mystery purse, and another winner will have the “pick of the purse” to choose whichever live auction item they want.

United Way supports one out of every three people in the St. Louis community. Pitts and Karen Lintz, director of the Illinois region of the United Way of Greater St. Louis, explained that the money raised through ticket sales and the auctions will go directly to organizations located in Madison, Calhoun, Clinton, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, Monroe, Randolph and St. Clair counties.

“They’re really the people on the ground doing the work, and we’re so blessed to be able to support them and all the work that they do,” Lintz said. “All the different stories of the impact that we have, those are the things that we get to talk about each and every day, and that’s what we support.”

United Way is also looking for sponsors to make the event a success. Sponsors include 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, Schnucks Markets Incorporated, Phillips 66, Busey Bank, First Mid Bank and Trust, Breaking Barriers International, Commerce Bank, Scott Credit Union, Lewis and Clark Community College and Pitts. Whether you decide to donate or sponsor, all money will affect local community members.

“Every dollar counts,” Lintz said. “Any amount of money raised is given and it helps in different ways. Five dollars supports a free lunch for that day, or $1,000 can support childcare throughout a full week.”

Pitts and Lintz believe in the United Way mission, and they hope that the Power of the Purse fundraiser will help them raise the money they need to support more people across the Greater St. Louis region. For more information about Power of the Purse, visit HelpingPeople.org/Purse.

“We ask for large amounts of money if you can give it. But if everybody can give something, just think what it would be if everybody could give $5–20,” Pitts added. “We don’t ever take time to think about the family down the street, the family on the street. We don’t think about those families. And I think we should all change our mindset and be of service. That’s why I enjoy United Way, because I really feel that we’re of service. We’re doing things in the community.”

If you could use the services that United Way provides, call their helpline at 211 to learn more about resources in the area that could help you.

