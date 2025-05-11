ST. LOUIS - United Way of Greater St. Louis (UWGSL) hosted its annual Run for the Roses Derby event at the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center. The event served as a precursor to UWGSL’s community fundraising campaign, and thus, nearly 200 Leadership Giving Society members committed early campaign donations that will be used to invest into UWGSL’s efforts to support the St. Louis region.

The Derby event included a fashion show where participants sported Kentucky-Derby themed attire that included a best hat contest for women and dapper gent for men. Attendees also enjoyed popular traditions like the Bourbon Pull, Mint Juleps, Derby-themed appetizers, games, and watched the Derby race on the big screens.

“Thank you to our leadership donors for making our third annual derby party a grand success! Their generosity and early pacesetting pledges continue to propel us forward each year as we prepare for our upcoming fall fundraising campaign,” said Michelle D. Tucker, President and CEO of United Way of Greater St. Louis. “Cheers to a wonderful derby party! The support and enthusiasm of our Leadership Society donors make this annual event so unforgettable. We remain positive about our journey ahead as we aim to help even more people across our region together!"

UWGSL also extends a huge thank you to those who sponsored the event, including Uncle Nearest, who sponsored their Bourbon pull table, Anheuser-Busch for donating the beer for the event, and Heartland Coca-Cola for the sodas and water provided. They also expressed gratitude to Harris-Stowe State University and the Soulfisher Ministries for sponsoring the desserts provided.

UWGSL Leadership Givers are a group of more than 7,000 local, community-focused philanthropists and professionals who commit an annual gift of $1,000 or more to UWGSL. Leadership Giving Societies include the Charmaine Chapman Society, Women’s Leadership Society, Men’s Leadership Society, Multicultural Leadership Society, de Tocqueville Society, and United Young Leaders.

Those looking to pledge a gift to UWGSL or become a Leadership Giver can visit Helpingpeople.org.

About United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way of Greater St. Louis unites people, resources, and funding to help build strong and equitable communities across a 16-county region in Missouri and Illinois. United Way's impact on the community includes equipping over 160 local nonprofits with vital funding and training resources, operating the largest Volunteer Center in the region, and connecting local neighbors to providers of services through its 211 Helpline. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit www.HelpingPeople.org.

