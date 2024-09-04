ST. LOUIS - United Way of Greater St. Louis (UWGSL) honored Rich McClure, UWGSL board member and former President and CEO of UniGroup, parent company of United Van Lines and Mayflower Transit with the Freeman-Kortkamp Award.

The Freeman-Kortkamp Award was created to honor the outstanding service and performance of a UWGSL board member whose efforts helped to build a strong foundation for our region now and for generations to come.

“United Way really is a beacon calling us to renew and restore opportunity for human flourishing. This is how we can love the neighbor we don’t know, by supporting United Way,” said McClure. “I am deeply honored by this recognition.”

Article continues after sponsor message

For over 10 years, McClure has been a consistent contributor to UWGSL. Rich and his wife Sharon were the co-chairs of UWGSL’s de Tocqueville Society’s campaign in 2011. He has served on UWGSL’s board of directors since 2013 that included serving as chair in 2017 and 2018. He has also served on their executive committee since 2018. McClure served as co-chair of the Ferguson Commission in 2014-15, working closely with United Way.

"Rich’s unwavering dedication to selfless service has been instrumental in amplifying our organization’s positive impact on the community,” said Michelle D. Tucker, President and CEO of United Way of Greater St. Louis. “It is with great honor that we recognize him for his exceptional contributions with this prestigious award.”

The award is named after Frankie M. Freeman and Robert O. Kortkamp, two longstanding UWGSL volunteers who made an incredible impact on the organization and community.

About United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way of Greater St. Louis unites people, resources, and funding to help build strong and equitable communities across a 16-county region in Missouri and Illinois. United Way's impact on the community includes equipping over 160 local nonprofits with vital funding and training resources, operating the largest Volunteer Center in the region, and connecting local neighbors to providers of services through its 211 Helpline. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit www.HelpingPeople.org.