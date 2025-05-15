ST. LOUIS – United Way of Greater St. Louis (UWGSL) is asking the community to give back, get involved, and make a difference at the second annual UWGSL Unite With Us Day, a community-wide day of service where thousands of volunteers come together to help our neighbors.

Registration for Unite With Us Day will begin on May 15, 2025, and the event will take place on June 21 where individuals and families are encouraged to sign up for one of the volunteer projects. You can register to participate in a project at www.stlvolunteer.org/unite. Spots are filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

Projects will benefit nonprofit partner agencies throughout Missouri and Illinois. Hundreds of volunteer opportunities are available for everyone, ranging from 5 years old and up.

Volunteer events will include sorting and packaging food, community cleanup efforts such as yard work and garden maintenance, organizing clothing donations from the community, and more.

“We are so excited to host Unite With Us Day once again, it was a tremendous success last year, and we hope to galvanize the community once again to uplift and empower our neighbors throughout the St. Louis region,” said Michelle Tucker, President and CEO of United Way of Greater St. Louis. “The community will get to see the power of united impact as thousands of people unite to secure the health and vitality of our region. Collective support for this event will spark real, lasting change.”

Last year, contributions from Unite With Us Day volunteers helped 6,300 individuals served by local nonprofit organizations.

About United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way of Greater St. Louis unites people, resources, and funding to help build strong and equitable communities across a 16-county region in Missouri and Illinois. United Way's impact on the community includes equipping over 160 local nonprofits with vital funding and training resources, operating the largest Volunteer Center in the region, and connecting local neighbors to providers of services through its 211 Helpline. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit www.HelpingPeople.org.

