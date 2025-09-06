ST.LOUIS – On September 8th, United Way of Greater St. Louis (UWGSL) is asking Donor Advised Fund (DAF) holders to help demonstrate the power of collective DAF giving by giving from their DAF to the UWGSL Community Campaign, supporting the local safety net.

UWGSL is like a mutual fund of philanthropy, maximizing giving through a trusted, high-impact network of 160 local nonprofits. Much like a mutual fund pools investments to generate broad market returns, UWGSL strategically distributes charitable dollars to maximize impact across the St. Louis region, helping over 1 million people every year.

“We are so excited to officially introduce our first annual United Way DAF Day that gives DAF donors the ability to maximize their investments together to lead lasting change,” said Michelle D. Tucker, President and CEO of United Way of Greater St. Louis. “When you give to United Way through your Donor-Advised Fund, your investment goes further. We look forward to this initiative inspiring additional giving now and every year as our community continues experiencing historic challenges.”

Support for United Way DAF Day will help with long-term recovery efforts from the May 16th storms while assisting 1 in 3 neighbors with ongoing and emerging needs.

DAF donors are encouraged to give on September 8 or on their own schedule by identifying United Way of Greater St. Louis as a multi-year recipient from the fund. Donors can also make UWGSL a beneficiary or contingent beneficiary of their DAF. United Way DAF Day gives DAF supporters a special and ongoing opportunity to invest together in the local region. Visit Helpingpeople.org to unlock your giving power.

