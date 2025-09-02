ST. LOUIS - As United Way of Greater St. Louis (UWGSL) kicks off its annual community campaign, it looks to inspire hope into the community and bring stability during periods of uncertainty.

As the St. Louis region faces an unprecedented range of challenges, the community campaign has never been more important. Currently, 43% of households in our region are unable to meet monthly essential needs like rent, utilities, food, transportation, and medical costs. To help empower our neighbors, UWGSL is bringing together individuals, companies, unions, and foundations across Missouri and Illinois to make a positive impact through collective giving.

Campaign chair and co-chair, Lal Karsanbhai, President and CEO of Emerson, and Andrew Davidson, Managing Partner for KPMG’s St. Louis Office, announced the launch together with Michelle Tucker, President and CEO of United Way of Greater St. Louis.

“When I see the work that United Way is doing to bring together people from all walks of life to tackle our biggest challenges, I am reminded of what’s possible when we truly care about each other,” said Karsanbhai. “When we come together to support United Way and the annual community campaign, we’re investing in the future we want to see for our families, our employees and our neighbors.”

Thousands of local people are still reeling from the devastating impacts of the May 16th storms. A donation to UWGSL’s campaign will support people who still need help.

“Together, we are stronger! Partnering with the United Way of Greater St. Louis guarantees that your contribution will have a tangible impact, as funds raised stay within the region,” said Tucker. “Our collective efforts transform the lives of over 1 million people annually, and now, more than ever, our community needs our support to navigate ongoing challenges.”

Each year, UWGSL makes a difference in the lives of over 1 million people in Missouri and Illinois. That’s 1 in 3 people across 16 counties supported by programs, services, and initiatives that help meet their immediate and long-term needs. They fund 160 local nonprofits that provide vital services to help individuals and families.

“Supporting the United Way Community Campaign is more than philanthropy – it’s about investing in the long-term health and resilience of the communities where we live and work,” said Davidson. “The strength of United Way lies in its ability to unite people from all walks of life. Whether through volunteering, donating, or simply spreading awareness, everyone has a role to play. I’m honored to serve as co-chair this year and look forward to what we can accomplish together.”

Support for UWGSL’s past campaigns has given it the capacity to respond to ongoing and unexpected crises, and continued support for the 2025 community campaign will allow UWGSL to respond to the community’s ever-changing challenges.

