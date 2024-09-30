ST. LOUIS - The United Way of Greater St. Louis (UWGSL) is accepting applications for its United for Families (UFF) initiative that works to divert families from crisis and help move them to stability through case management, financial coaching, job training and more.

Over 40% of all households in the St. Louis region do not have the monthly income to meet their basic needs. United Way is seeking eligible nonprofit applicants in Missouri and Illinois for this grant cycle who have a history of providing case management programming comparable to the UFF model that helps families achieve financial and educational goals by assessing, planning, and monitoring the services they need.

“United for Families helps to stabilize and empower families on their road to restoring self-sufficiency by helping to prevent crises while achieving family economic security as well as educational stability for children,” said Michelle D. Tucker, President and CEO of United Way of Greater St. Louis. “This Systems Change initiative is a larger part of United Way’s efforts to provide wraparound support to ensure families throughout the St. Louis region have the resources needed to live here and thrive.”

In 2023, United Way worked with over 700 families to provide a full scale of services to UFF program participants. 93% of the families enrolled created a plan for their family to stabilize and thrive.

Awardees for the UFF initiative will receive funding and support for staff infrastructure.

Applications will be available on September 27th. For more information about the Systems Change Fund Cycle and other funding opportunities through United Way visit UWGSL’s Agency HQ.

