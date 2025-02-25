ST. LOUIS – United Way of Greater St. Louis is providing free tax preparation services to area families with a household income of $67,000 or less in 2024. Through the 211 referral system and in partnership with local tax coalitions, over 600 certified volunteers will help to help working families file taxes and maximize returns.

Most tax site locations require appointments which can be scheduled online or by phone. Walk-in locations are limited.

Local residents can dial 211 or visit 211helps.org to find their nearest tax preparation site, learn how to make an appointment, or get more information.?

“These free tax prep services are crucial for people looking for an efficient, no-cost route for filing their taxes, this initiative seeks to alleviate some of the burden that comes with tax season,” said Linda Harris, Vice President of Impact Strategies and Systems Change for United Way of Greater St. Louis. “Trained volunteers will work to ensure families receive all the tax credits they qualify for which will reap dividends for people hoping to increase their income, so they’ll have more money to provide essential needs for them and their families.”

Last year, United Way’s tax coalition partnership filed more than 18,000 tax returns in the St. Louis region, helping local low- and middle-income families receive more than $17 million in tax refunds. There were 639 IRS-certified volunteers who contributed over 2,000 hours to provide free tax preparation services for people across the region.

United Way’s tax coalition partners include Metro - St. Louis Community Tax Coalition, Gateway EITC Community Coalition, National Association of Black Accountants – St. Louis Chapter, and St. Louis Tax Assistance Program.

United Way has long focused on helping to raise awareness about the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), a federal and Missouri state tax credit that helps off-set the tax burden for low-income working families. The average national EITC refund in 2024 was $2,743. According to the IRS, in 2024, more than 23 million workers and families nationwide received over $64 billion in EITC.

“EITC is a game-changer for working families, providing them with a much-needed boost to achieve and maintain stability,” said Harris. “By offering substantial support to low- to moderate-income working households, this program is making a significant dent in the poverty rate.”

