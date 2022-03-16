ST. LOUIS – United Way of Greater St. Louis awarded 26 nonprofits who serve Missouri and Illinois residents with emergency response grants totaling $252,400. The funding was earmarked for United Way member and non-member agencies serving people in Jefferson, Warren, Lincoln, and Franklin Counties in Missouri and Calhoun, Jersey, Madison, and Randolph Counties in Illinois.

Funding through these grants have supported the ongoing needs of thousands of Missouri and Illinois individuals and families who continue to face emerging gaps. The grants ranged from $2,500 to $12,000 and were awarded to the following organizations to provide access to food, medicine and supplies; rent, mortgage and utility assistance; childcare assistance; transportation; mental health support and counseling; and services for seniors.

AGAPE Ministry of Warren County, Inc.

Aging Ahead

Beauty for Ashes Ministry -- Shielded by Faith Recovery Center

Broken But Not Shattered Ministries

Calhoun County Health Department

Children's Home & Aid

Coordinated Youth & Human Services

Disability Resource Association, Inc.

Faith Christian Family Church, Servant's Heart

Fairmont City Christian Activity Center

FamilyForward

Finding Grace Ministries

Good Days Journey Mental Health Services, St. Peters,

Jefferson County Hunger Task Force

Joe W. Roberts Youth Club

Love Will Foundation

Lutheran Family and Children's Services of Missouri

Madison County Catholic Charities

Madison County Urban League Inc.

North East Community Action Corporation

Randolph County Health Department

Society of St. Vincent de Paul

The Peace Pantry of Cedar Hill

Turning Point Advocacy Services

Victory Christian Fellowship

YWCA Southwestern Illinois

"As the COVID-19 crisis and its long-term impacts continue, many people throughout the bi-state area are wondering what to do or who to turn to for help for their next steps,” said Michelle Tucker, president and CEO of United Way of Greater St. Louis. “Through targeted grants like these, United Way has made ongoing funding and direct assistance available for communities significantly impacted by the pandemic, including a focus on rural areas. The organizations we are working with through this COVID response are critical to ensuring resources are available for our neighbors and in keeping our communities healthy and safe.”

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, United Way has invested more than $1.5 million through emergency response grants, coupled with nearly $70 million annually, into nonprofits serving people throughout Missouri and Illinois.

“United Way will continue to survey gaps and ongoing needs in the community, working with agencies and partners to help individuals and communities emerge from the past two years of unprecedented challenge and pandemic impacts,” noted Tucker.

About United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way of Greater St. Louis mobilizes the community with one goal in mind — helping people live their best possible lives. Located throughout 16 counties in Missouri and Illinois, United Way helps people in the region build a foundation for a good quality of life through basic needs, financial stability, education, health and strong communities. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit?www.HelpingPeople.org.

