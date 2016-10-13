ST. LOUIS — The Southwest Illinois Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis recently awarded Collinsville-based Got Your Six Support Dogs a $5,000 one-time grant through the Carol F. Martin Trust Grant Fund. Got Your Six Support Dogs was established in 2015 to support veterans who struggle with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), traumatic brain injury and sexual trauma.

“United Way is thrilled to provide this grant to Got Your Six, an organization devoted to helping our veterans and first responders who have sacrificed so much for our country,” said Joann Barton, auxiliary board chair for the Southwest Illinois Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis. “Through one-time grants and the generosity of our region, United Way is able to invest into specific community or emerging needs like this.”

Got Your Six Support Dogs provides fully trained and certified dogs to veterans at no cost, along with lifelong training support. Research has shown that dogs positively affect an individual’s physical and psychological state and improves overall quality of life. The average cost to train a PTSD service dog to certification is approximately $15,000.

“Approximately 15 percent of veterans suffer from PTSD or other major depressive disorders. Our mission is to help these men and women regain their lives through the healing power of dogs, and thanks to United Way’s generous gift, we can continue furthering this mission,” said Nicole Lanahan, founder and head trainer of Got Your Six Support Dogs. “We are so grateful for their continued support of veterans and our community.”

The Carol F. Martin Trust Grant was established in 2015 to provide one-time grants to organizations providing health and human care within the Southwest Illinois Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis area. The receiving organization was determined by a standing committee of the Southwest Illinois Division Auxiliary Board. This is the first one-time grant awarded through the fund.

Photos of some of the support dogs can be found here. (From left to right: Mallory Herzog, trainer with Got Your Six Support Dog; Candice Ramsey, trainer with Got Your Six Support Dog; Veronica Armouti, auxiliary board member of Southwest Illinois Division of United Way; Dayna Stock, vice president of regions and special initiatives of United Way of Greater St. Louis, holding Waylon; Joann Barton; Nicole Lanahan; Janet Murphy, veteran and participant of Got Your Six Support Dogs program. Front row from left to right: Daisy, Delta, Goose and Stella.)

