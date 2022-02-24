United Way Awards Grants To 3 Edwardsville, 9 Other, Student-Led Philanthropic Programs Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ST. LOUIS – United Way of Greater St. Louis is awarding over $9,900 to 12 philanthropic, service-based, student-led programs. The grants were awarded through the Student United Way program, which offers funding to student-led projects at colleges and universities across the region to equip students with skills in the areas of project development, evaluation, budgeting, and grant writing. The following programs were awarded up to $1,000 each in one-time grants: Food Recovery Network (Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville) is an area leader in community service for students and the future of hunger relief. Cougar Cupboard’s (Southern Illinois University -Edwardsville) mission is to minimize food insecurity and mitigate its associated stress through an inclusive and engaging environment. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (Southern Illinois University -Edwardsville) works with facilities directly to determine what their immediate needs are. They deliver care packages to neighbors that include items such as school supplies, general hygiene items, and much more. UMSL Political Science Academy (University of Missouri–St. Louis) educates the UMSL community and residents of the St. Louis region about Medicaid legislation that is being enacted as well as assist qualified applicants in enrolling in this program. Limitless Foundation (Washington University) provides products to support ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) patients through their diagnosis, and information prepared by ALS caregivers in the community. Heart for the Unhoused (Washington University) provides greater access to basic health supplies and first-aid techniques to unhoused members within the Greater St. Louis area. Engineers Without Borders (Washington University) partners with communities to improve their quality of life through the implementation of environmentally sustainable, equitable, and economical engineering projects while developing internationally responsible engineers and engineering students. St. Louis Arabic Community Health Initiative (SLACHI) (Washington University) aims to help Arabic immigrants gain access to proper healthcare by creating easy-access medical resources. Minority Association of Pre-Medical Studentsand St. Louis Diaper Bank (Washington University) supports disadvantaged populations in St. Louis by suppling local nonprofits with packages containing essentials that will be filled by student volunteers and distributed to the community. Doctors without Borders’ (Washington University) Kit for Kids program provides essential healthcare supplies (such as masks, hand sanitizers, and first aid kits), school supplies, and other goods (coloring books, small toys, and fuzzy winter socks) to students at local elementary schools who otherwise may not have access to these supplies. Campus Y (Washington University) empowers youth to believe that they can be whatever they want to be by providing them with the proper supplies, resources, mentors, and role models. Wash U Chemistry Club Tournament (Washington University) promotes problem-solving, critical thinking, and teamwork skills among high school students through its annual national competition. Since Student United Way launched in 2009, it has invested a total of $63,100 into local student-led organizations and programs. Article continues after sponsor message “Investing in students is very important to United Way because they represent our region’s future, and we want to help cultivate the next generation of philanthropists to lead United Way into its second century of helping people and beyond” said Rick Skinner, vice president of United Way’s Volunteer Center. “We are proud to support these groups, fulfilling E. Desmond Lee’s vision for this program, and help students attain the resources to build a brighter future for our neighbors and communities.” About United Way of Greater St. Louis United Way of Greater St. Louis mobilizes the community with one goal in mind — helping people live their best possible lives. Located throughout 16 counties in Missouri and Illinois, United Way helps one in three people in the region build a foundation for a good quality of life through basic needs, financial stability, education, health and strong communities. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit?www.HelpingPeople.org. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending